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Villas for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

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Budva
131
Katun Rezevici
34
Sveti Stefan
25
Petrovac
13
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339 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Introducing a masterpiece of design and craftsmanship—an architecturally sleek property craf…
$7,86M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kamenovo, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kamenovo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Luxury Villa for Sale in Kamenovo – A Perfect Blend of Elegance, Quality and Privacy A mo…
$1,50M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 632 m²
The luxury class is completely with the finish outside and inside, on the shores of the Adri…
$2,07M
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Monteonline
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 9
Area 600 m²
The villa is located on the edge of the overgrown with pines, a rocky ridge, towering above,…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
We present for sale a modern house with an area of 200 square meters, located on a plot of 4…
$569,758
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 414 m²
We present to your attention a luxurious villa in the Mediteran style, located in the elite …
$1,11M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
LOCATION This villa is situated in the Budva Municipality, just 3 km from the center of B…
$798,009
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 480 m²
New Villa with a pool and with 4 bedrooms Distance to the sea 300m Sea view Square 480 sq.m…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 352 m²
We offer for sale one of 2 villas with a pool or the whole complex in the heart of Budva wit…
$1,73M
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Villa 13 rooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 13 rooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 13
Area 774 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale four-storey villa with an area of 774 m2 on the first line, 10 meters from the sea …
$6,25M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 6 bedrooms in Przno, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
Floor 3
Discover your perfect retreat in this magnificent Mediterranean-style villa, located in the …
$1,28M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Buljarica, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 241 m²
Floor 3
A luxurious villa is for sale in the picturesque area of Buljarica, Budva. This magnificent …
$581,312
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Available for sale is an exceptional, newly constructed villa located in the prestigious Kom…
$1,28M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Prijevor, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Prijevor, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
🌅 Villa with Bassanenom in Prievore, BudvaID-666Redkoe proposal of rynke realists Budvanskoy…
$740,415
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 495 m²
Number of floors 4
We offer for sale a spacious villa located in the area of Ivanovichi, Becici - on a hill abo…
$980,166
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
A wonderful, three -story villa with a pool and a panoramic view of the sea in the village o…
$1,81M
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Monteonline
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 917 m²
Number of floors 4
The villa is located in Petrovac, the first line of the sea, to the city beach 80 meters, to…
$4,27M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 2/2
Excellent villa with 5 bedrooms in Bigovo - Your corner by the sea We present to your attent…
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 922 m²
For sale luxury designer villa in a unique place - on a rock above the sea in the village of…
$5,76M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
LOCATION This exclusive villa is located in Sveti Stefan, within Budva Municipality, just…
$2,71M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 91 m²
We bring to your attention a valuable lot of real estate in the heart of the historical cent…
$846,395
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
For sale is offered a luxury villa in Rezhevichy, in an elite residential complex. This comp…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Przno, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Nestled in the lush greenery of olive trees, this luxurious villa in Kamenovo, Budva, offers…
$1,51M
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Villa in Buljarica, Montenegro
Villa
Buljarica, Montenegro
Area 700 m²
One bedroom apartments are located in one of the best residential complexes of the Budva Riv…
$1,86M
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Villa in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Area 1 740 m²
Exclusive 1,740 m² land plot with breathtaking panoramic sea views, located in a prestigious…
$498,262
VAT
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
This luxury seaside villa for sale in Reževići, Montenegro is a rare investment opportunity …
$1,22M
VAT
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 443 m²
Number of floors 3
Located in Reževići, Budva Municipality, this luxury villa is in the first line to the sea, …
$3,31M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 438 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is offered a modern villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views. New villa, …
$1,27M
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Podostrog, Montenegro
Villa 9 bedrooms
Podostrog, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 358 m²
We offer you a villa in Budva, just 400 meters from the beach with magnificent sea views. Th…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
LOCATION This villa is located in Budva Municipality, 12km from the city center and 400m …
$1,74M
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Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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