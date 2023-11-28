Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Budva Municipality
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

196 properties total found
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 518 m²
€1,25M
Villa 5 room villa in Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
€1,60M
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Becici, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
A new villa in the village of Ivanovichi was built and furnished in 2022. Located about 1,50…
€550,000
Villa 3 room villa in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Elegant and spacious Villa is made with famous white stone from Brac. It has 2 levels: On t…
€2,80M
Villa 3 room villa in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 468 m²
Rustic Villa with Seaview and Pool is completely made from stone. It has rustic unique desig…
€780,000
Villa 2 room villa in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 190 m²
€1,000,000
Villa Villa in Budva, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Budva, Montenegro
Area 321 m²
€900,000
Villa 3 room villa in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
NUM 5657 Villa with pool for sale in Blizikuće. The villa has an area of 250 m2 + aux…
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale is a unique house of 550 m2, built according to a design project in Montenegr…
€3,50M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
Brief description of the villa  This luxurious villa in Montenegro, nestled on the stunni…
€3,50M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
This luxury villa in Montenegro, located on the shores of the stunning Adriatic Sea, offers …
€3,50M
Villa 3 room villa in Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Villa in the village of Blizikuche: Luxury accommodation on the Montenegrin coast Location:…
€2,00M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 4/4
Townhouse in a new complex on the Budva Riviera, in the picturesque place of Rezhevich…
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
€2,10M
Villa 4 room villa in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 430 m²
NUM 5615 Experience the epitome of seaside life with this exceptional villa currently und…
€1,07M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 3
€2,50M
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 175 m²
€1,20M
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Becici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A beautiful new villa for sale above Bečići with an unobstructed view of the island of Sveti…
€550,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€800,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
We offer a villa in a complex in Rezevici. The complex consists of 6 stone villas, each with…
€480,000
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 15
For sale, 6 villas with a total area of ​​1000m2 with a swimming pool and a beautiful view o…
€3,00M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Buljarica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
A beautiful villa for rent on the first line from the sea in the town of Žukovica, municipal…
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Positioned in the picturesque village of Skočiđevojka, in the municipality of Budva, this im…
€850,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
For sale is a beautiful new villa in Skočiđevojka, Reževići, Municipality of Budva. This vil…
€1,25M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Buljarica, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
For sale is a fully equipped villa located on the second line from the sea, in the idyllic t…
€950,000
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Villa for sale in Krimovica, near the town of Budva, 7 km. Very nice house with a swimming p…
€265,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 316 m²
3-4 bedrooms, 316 m2 + second-level private terrace of 253 m2. Cost from: 2 950 000 € Centra…
€2,95M
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 271 m²
2 bedrooms, 271 m2 + rooftop terrace 231 m2 Total area 502 m2 Cost: 3 300 000 € The terrace …
€3,30M
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 159 m²
The apartment is completely finished and ready to move in. 2 bedrooms 159 sqm. The terrace o…
€1,50M
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
2 bedrooms, 148 m2 + spacious front terrace 129 m2 Cost: 1 800 000 € URGENT SALE! NEW COST: …
€1,70M
