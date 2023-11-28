UAE
Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Budva Municipality
Villas
Villas for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Villa
Clear all
196 properties total found
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
8
5
518 m²
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
5
4
300 m²
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Becici, Montenegro
3
2
160 m²
A new villa in the village of Ivanovichi was built and furnished in 2022. Located about 1,50…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
3
3
550 m²
Elegant and spacious Villa is made with famous white stone from Brac. It has 2 levels: On t…
€2,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский
+38268751122
office@leoestate.com
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
3
3
468 m²
Rustic Villa with Seaview and Pool is completely made from stone. It has rustic unique desig…
€780,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский
+38268751122
office@leoestate.com
Villa 2 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
2
190 m²
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Villa Villa
Budva, Montenegro
321 m²
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Villa 3 room villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
3
250 m²
NUM 5657 Villa with pool for sale in Blizikuće. The villa has an area of 250 m2 + aux…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Petrovac, Montenegro
8
5
550 m²
4/4
For sale is a unique house of 550 m2, built according to a design project in Montenegr…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
7
6
550 m²
Brief description of the villa This luxurious villa in Montenegro, nestled on the stunni…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский
+38268535723
Maxelagin7@yandex.ru
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6
5
550 m²
This luxury villa in Montenegro, located on the shores of the stunning Adriatic Sea, offers …
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
3
3
250 m²
Villa in the village of Blizikuche: Luxury accommodation on the Montenegrin coast Location:…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Petrovac, Montenegro
5
3
220 m²
4/4
Townhouse in a new complex on the Budva Riviera, in the picturesque place of Rezhevich…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
5
4
230 m²
3
€2,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
4
430 m²
NUM 5615 Experience the epitome of seaside life with this exceptional villa currently und…
€1,07M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
6
3
530 m²
3
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
11
9
1 175 m²
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Becici, Montenegro
3
3
A beautiful new villa for sale above Bečići with an unobstructed view of the island of Sveti…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Petrovac, Montenegro
4
3
200 m²
€800,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
3
3
We offer a villa in a complex in Rezevici. The complex consists of 6 stone villas, each with…
€480,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
17
15
For sale, 6 villas with a total area of 1000m2 with a swimming pool and a beautiful view o…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Buljarica, Montenegro
4
5
A beautiful villa for rent on the first line from the sea in the town of Žukovica, municipal…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
4
5
Positioned in the picturesque village of Skočiđevojka, in the municipality of Budva, this im…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
3
3
For sale is a beautiful new villa in Skočiđevojka, Reževići, Municipality of Budva. This vil…
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Buljarica, Montenegro
3
5
For sale is a fully equipped villa located on the second line from the sea, in the idyllic t…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Budva, Montenegro
3
2
90 m²
Villa for sale in Krimovica, near the town of Budva, 7 km. Very nice house with a swimming p…
€265,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский
+38268535723
Maxelagin7@yandex.ru
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Budva, Montenegro
4
316 m²
3-4 bedrooms, 316 m2 + second-level private terrace of 253 m2. Cost from: 2 950 000 € Centra…
€2,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Budva, Montenegro
3
271 m²
2 bedrooms, 271 m2 + rooftop terrace 231 m2 Total area 502 m2 Cost: 3 300 000 € The terrace …
€3,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Budva, Montenegro
3
159 m²
The apartment is completely finished and ready to move in. 2 bedrooms 159 sqm. The terrace o…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Budva, Montenegro
3
148 m²
2 bedrooms, 148 m2 + spacious front terrace 129 m2 Cost: 1 800 000 € URGENT SALE! NEW COST: …
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
