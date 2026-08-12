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Townhouses in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

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14 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$840,496
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$869,479
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
🚨Clarify the promotional offers! Discounts are possible with full payment!Residence permit f…
$683,299
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
🔥HOT PRICE!🔥 Townhouse in Blizikuca with Direct Sea View 🌊 🔐The property is ready! A mode…
$719,139
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3 bedroom townthouse in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
🚨Clarify the promotional offers! Discounts are possible with full payment!Residence permit f…
$709,581
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Description Budva Riviera, Rezhevichi district. New four bedroom townhouses located on olive…
$540,577
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Townhouse in Budva, Montenegro
Townhouse
Budva, Montenegro
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 3
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$845,721
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3 bedroom townthouse in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse Petrovac We offer you a modern and comfortable townhouse, ideal for year-round li…
$326,313
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Blizikuci Budva Riviera. Unique townhouses. Total area: 220 sq. m on a plot of 154 sq. m,…
$681,947
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3 bedroom townthouse in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
🚨 Make promotional proposals! Discounts are possible at full payment! Real estate residen…
$693,809
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3 bedroom townthouse in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
$997,357
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
For sale townhouses in a complex in Blizikuce. The complex includes 4 villas. Total li…
$698,226
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3 bedroom townthouse in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$338,556
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Townhouse in Budva, Montenegro
Townhouse
Budva, Montenegro
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
🆘🆘 Make promotional proposals Real estate residence permit 8 I am aiming, the presence
$801,209
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Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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