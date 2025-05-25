Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
284
Petrovac
85
Becici
75
Sveti Stefan
61
115 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Two stone houses for sale with a swimming pool and sea view in Budva, Reževići.The houses ar…
$449,107
Villa in Budva, Montenegro
Villa
Budva, Montenegro
Area 500 m²
The villa in Budva has 4 floors plus a basement, with a total area of ​​500 m2. The plot on…
$938,989
3 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
Elite village, located 15 km from Budva For sale is a small, 2-story villa with its own s…
$704,684
Villa 4 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique ecoville in Blizecoucci.Key advantages:- Site area: 403 square meters- Villa area: 23…
$1,30M
4 bedroom house in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
For sale, three luxury townhouses located in the peaceful village of Reževići, on the Budva …
$932,324
4 bedroom house in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
For sale, three luxury townhouses located in the peaceful village of Reževići, on the Budva …
$790,201
4 bedroom house in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
New Luxury Semi-Detached House with Pool and Stunning View of the Adriatic Sea for Sale, loc…
$562,805
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Real Estate, MontenegroFor sale: A luxury villa under construction, located in the exclusive…
Price on request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
ID-1737 Villa for Sale in a Gated Club Complex on Zavala Peninsula, Budva We offer a …
$1,24M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For Sale. New Villas in the Exclusive Area of Blizikuće. Two modern villas available in a…
$1,03M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Blizikuci Budva Riviera. Unique townhouses. Total area: 220 sq. m on a plot of 154 sq. m,…
$681,947
2 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
$261,672
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 420 m²
1,500,000 e Luxury villa with sea view in Blizikuce, Budva. The villa is 420m2 and has…
$1,56M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kamenovo, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kamenovo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Real Estate, MontenegroWe present an exceptional opportunity to purchase a luxurious villa i…
$1,36M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Two unique eco villas in Blizikuci nad Sveti Stefan are for sale. Unique design project of …
$889,050
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Real Estate MontenegroVilla 20:House area: 174m²Plot area: 296m²3 floors:1st floor: Living r…
Price on request
Villa in Boreti, Montenegro
Villa
Boreti, Montenegro
Area 170 m²
Villa in Becici with panoramic sea views. Consists of three bedrooms, three bathrooms, livi…
$575,267
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2286 Luxury Eco-Villas with Stunning Views of the Budva Riviera for Sale We offer …
$922,978
Villa 4 bedrooms in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 3
A magnificent 3-storey villa with stunning sea views in Rezevici! An ideal place for a famil…
$732,159
Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
For sale is a fully equipped villa located on the second line from the sea, in the idyllic t…
$909,584
3 bedroom house in Boreti, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 470 m²
Total area: 170.00 m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 Living room: 1 Plot (m2):: 236.00 m2 Pool The…
$596,942
7 bedroom house in Kuljace, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Kuljace, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
For sale is a beautiful house with a swimming pool in a quiet settlement of Kuljače, Budva m…
$1,48M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
For sale are two luxury villas with a pool and a view of the sea and the city in Budva.The v…
$2,84M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2224 For sale: ready luxury townhouses with sea views in Blizikucha. Key Features: …
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Przno, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
structure Villas:   basement rooms: 2 garages, technical mining, laundry, 2 -sauna, gym, a …
$1,25M
Villa 9 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 9 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Villa 1: This beautiful house covers 240 m2, located on a plot of 405 m2. It includes 4 spac…
$10,01M
1 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
$234,721
3 bedroom house in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
$322,124
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tudorovici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tudorovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
An exclusive villa with a swimming pool and a panoramic view of the entire Budva Riviera, Sv…
$1,71M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tudorovici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tudorovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Real Estate, Montenegro, Budva – Luxury Villa with Pool and Panoramic Sea ViewFor sale is a …
$966,433
