Houses with garage for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
284
Petrovac
85
Becici
75
Sveti Stefan
61
69 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Seoce, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Seoce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A two-story house of 138 m² for sale, featuring a spacious terrace with panoramic sea views,…
$227,396
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A house for sale in Petrovac with a spectacular view of the sea.Area of 197m2, of which 82m2…
$341,094
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
9 bedroom house in Boreti, Montenegro
9 bedroom house
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 330 m²
Area: courtyard 189 sq. M.m. + the base of the house is 141 square meters.m. Plot: 330 sq. …
$704,910
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A luxury villa with a pool and a panoramic view is for sale in the town of Petrovac-Budva.Th…
$1,36M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Beautiful stone villa for sale in Katun, Reževići, Budva. This villa, built in 2002, covers …
$1,42M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 9 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 9 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Villa 1: This beautiful house covers 240 m2, located on a plot of 405 m2. It includes 4 spac…
$10,01M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Townhouse in Budva, Montenegro
Townhouse
Budva, Montenegro
Area 220 m²
4 townhouses in 1 building. Area 220 m2 to 224 m2 from 670,000 €. Special offer until 01.09.…
$694,887
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom house in Przno, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
structure Villas:   basement rooms: 2 garages, technical mining, laundry, 2 -sauna, gym, a …
$1,25M
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
We offer for sale a modern two-storey villa with a swimming pool of 160 square meters and a …
$599,527
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
7 bedroom house in Kuljace, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Kuljace, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
For sale is a beautiful house with a swimming pool in a quiet settlement of Kuljače, Budva m…
$1,48M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Becici, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 11
Real Estate, Montenegro, BečićiFor sale, an extra luxurious 168m² penthouse with panoramic s…
$649,443
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Villa structure: Kitchen living room, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, terrace.Facilities: New villa…
$1,13M
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 465 m²
700   site area (m²) 465   The area of ​​the house (m²) villa   located in a quiet corne…
$3,20M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A newly built luxury villa with a gross area of 400 m2 is for sale in Blizikuće, Budva.The v…
Price on request
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
House 15 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
House 15 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 10
Area 270 m²
House for several apartments in the center of Budva. Perfect for both your own accommodation…
$513,999
3 bedroom house in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Villa to Revevichi! Modern comfortable villa surrounded by forest trees! House area 280 m2 …
$1,07M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
For sale beautiful villa on 1 shoreline Area 800 m2 Villa240 sq.m Fireplace, pool 6m * 5m…
$1,25M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Seoca, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Seoca, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Cozy house with sea views. The 2-Hest house is located in the suburbs of Budva, the village …
$227,798
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Becici, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey free for the buyer !!! s…
$653,337
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 011 m²
Number of floors 4
ID-1756 Two Luxury Villas with Panoramic Sea View for Sale in Budva, Lazi District We…
$2,70M
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
We offer a villa in a complex in Rezevici. The complex consists of 6 stone villas, each with…
$596,914
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
Brief description of the villa  This luxurious villa in Montenegro, nestled on the stunni…
$3,71M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Becici, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Villa structure: kitchen-living room, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, summer kitchen, study, dressi…
$1,41M
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
4 bedroom house in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Floor 3/3
text
$696,707
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Celobrdo, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Celobrdo, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 392 m²
Number of floors 4
Sale 1993. Villa for sale in the village of Rustovo, Sveti Stefan district. Villa with an ar…
$2,00M
5 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 393 m²
A new house for sale with a panoramic view of the sea and Budva.The house is sold in a rough…
$397,943
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tudorovici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tudorovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$1,00M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Krstac, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Krstac, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 434 m²
Floor 2
Sale No. 1705. Sale of an exclusive villa in Rezevici, with a total area of 434m2 on a plot …
$843,770
Villa 4 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique ecoville in Blizecoucci.Key advantages:- Site area: 403 square meters- Villa area: 23…
$1,30M
Agency
Black Mount
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Boreti, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 495 m²
Number of floors 5
Offered for sale villa in Ivanovichi. The villa has 4 floors plus a basement, with a tota…
$1,42M
