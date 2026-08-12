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Duplexes, multi-family homes in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

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3 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/3
This spacious duplex apartment is located in the heart of Budva, offering an excellent locat…
$183,892
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
$659,364
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/3
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$299,578
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
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Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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