  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Budva Municipality
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

13 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
Are you looking for the perfect accommodation for your vacation in Budva? We have a solution…
Price on request
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 10
Hotel&Residences is a luxury complex located on the first line to the sea with 212 residenti…
€640,800
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 12
Hotel&Residences is a luxury complex located on the first line to the sea with 212 residenti…
€613,400
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 12
Hotel&Residences is a luxury complex located on the first line to the sea with 212 residenti…
€613,400
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 12
Hotel&Residences is a luxury complex located on the first line to the sea with 212 residenti…
€621,500
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 12
Hotel&Residences is a luxury complex located on the first line to the sea with 212 residenti…
€595,400
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 12
Hotel&Residences is a luxury complex located on the first line to the sea with 212 residenti…
€595,400
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 10
Hotel&Residences is a luxury complex located on the first line to the sea with 212 residenti…
€621,500
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 4
Hotel&Residences is a luxury complex located on the first line to the sea with 212 residenti…
€546,100
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 8
Hotel&Residences is a luxury complex located on the first line to the sea with 212 residenti…
€597,300
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 8
Hotel&Residences is a luxury complex located on the first line to the sea with 212 residenti…
€616,600
Duplex 2 bedrooms with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 7
Budva, Rafailovici –  Seafront two bedroom duplex for sale This two bedroom duplex apartment…
€262,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with floor heating in Becici, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with floor heating
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Floor 2
Budva, Becici – Three bedroom duplex for sale Duplex apartment of 177 sqm. Main Features: b…
€290,000
