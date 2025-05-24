Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
284
Petrovac
85
Becici
75
Sveti Stefan
61
Villa 4 bedrooms in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 3
A magnificent 3-storey villa with stunning sea views in Rezevici! An ideal place for a famil…
$732,159
Villa 5 bedrooms in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale is a unique house of 550 m2, built according to a design project in Montenegro in t…
$3,80M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Two luxurious villas, each of which is 600 m2, will be built in the most expensive and prest…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
An absolutely new villa in the village of Ivanovichi in the resort district of Bechichi, whi…
$571,111
4 bedroom house in Becici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 337 m²
Budwan Riviera, the Biechichi district. New three -story house with four bedrooms The dista…
$481,613
Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 438 m²
For sale there is a modern villa with swimming pool and panoramic sea views. The new villa, …
$1,14M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
🔥HOT PRICE!🔥 Townhouse in Blizikuca with Direct Sea View 🌊 🔐The property is ready! A mode…
$719,139
4 bedroom house in Boreti, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 277 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2036 Spacious Three-Story House with Underground Garage in Becici For sale is a spa…
$468,428
Townhouse in Budva, Montenegro
Townhouse
Budva, Montenegro
Area 220 m²
4 townhouses in 1 building. Area 220 m2 to 224 m2 from 670,000 €. Special offer until 01.09.…
$694,887
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 434 m²
Villa in Regevichy, with a total area of 434m2 on a plot of 654m2. The villa consists of fiv…
$815,834
2 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
$245,813
3 bedroom house in Przno, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
structure Villas:   basement rooms: 2 garages, technical mining, laundry, 2 -sauna, gym, a …
$1,25M
1 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
$200,377
Villa 4 bedrooms in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
2-storey villa for sale is located in a new residential complex on seashore in the heart of …
$2,44M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Petrovac, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
areas and structure Townhausov: Votanhausmezhimylagydvyad195M ², the gap of the 360M ², 301…
$729,820
4 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Villa structure: 3 floors. 1st floor: kitchen, living room, bathroom convenience: a con…
$570,430
4 bedroom house in Rafailovici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 100 m²
Magnificent four-story villa, in the medieval style, 80 meters from the beach. Built in the …
$612,646
3 bedroom house in Boreti, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 470 m²
Total area: 170.00 m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 Living room: 1 Plot (m2):: 236.00 m2 Pool The…
$596,942
3 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Villa structure: Kitchen living room, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, terrace.Facilities: New villa…
$1,13M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Petrovac, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
areas and structure Townhausov: Votanhausmezhimylagydvyad195M ², the gap of the 360M ², 301…
$519,800
4 bedroom house in Petrovac, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
The structure of the villa (ready-made facades, black finish): Squadom: 230m2party: 400m22-…
$892,585
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 355 m²
Exclusive 3-storey villa, just 200 meters from the promenade zone of Budva and the sea. The …
$1,82M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Stone villa with history in Regevici. The villa area is 197m2 and consists of two floors. On…
$518,153
Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Unique property in the village of Vidikovac, near Budva with panoramic sea views, St. Nichol…
$623,030
Villa 4 bedrooms in Radenovici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Radenovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Located in the scenic village of Tudorovići, just minutes from Sveti Stefan and the Budva Ri…
$885,708
3 bedroom house in Becici, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey free for the buyer !!! s…
$653,337
Villa 6 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 011 m²
Number of floors 4
ID-1756 Two Luxury Villas with Panoramic Sea View for Sale in Budva, Lazi District We…
$2,70M
1 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
$206,778
Villa 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
ID-1737 Villa for Sale in a Gated Club Complex on Zavala Peninsula, Budva We offer a …
$1,24M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Radenovici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Radenovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
For sale is a chic villa in Budva, Blisikuche with stunning views of Sveti Stefan. The total…
Price on request
