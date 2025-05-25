Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
284
Petrovac
85
Becici
75
Sveti Stefan
61
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
58 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Inexpensive good house with a sea view on the Budwan Riviera, Rezhevichi. House Square: 150…
$298,306
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Buljarica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Place: the village of Bulyanitsa. Two -story house 141M2 + plot 288M2. 1st floor: 2 kitchen…
$151,865
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
text
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2286 Luxury Eco-Villas with Stunning Views of the Budva Riviera for Sale We offer …
$922,978
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
5 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Selling ID3925. House with 5 bedrooms, with 4 double beds and one children's bed. There is a…
$1,24M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Seoca, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Seoca, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Cozy house with sea views. The 2-Hest house is located in the suburbs of Budva, the village …
$227,798
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom townthouse in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse Petrovac We offer you a modern and comfortable townhouse, ideal for year-round li…
$326,313
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Floor 3/3
text
$696,707
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2224 For sale: ready luxury townhouses with sea views in Blizikucha. Key Features: …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
5 bedroom house in Celobrdo, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Celobrdo, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 392 m²
Number of floors 4
Sale 1993. Villa for sale in the village of Rustovo, Sveti Stefan district. Villa with an ar…
$2,00M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Przno, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
structure Villas:   basement rooms: 2 garages, technical mining, laundry, 2 -sauna, gym, a …
$1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
7 bedroom house in Radenovici, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Radenovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 2 755 m²
⭐Ekskluzivna vila  Lokacija: Blizikucha, 4 km od Svetog Stefana ? Površina: ukupna površin…
$1,63M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Not many properties can claim with confidence that it has the best view in Montenegro. This …
$726,420
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 3
S985. For sale a spacious, luxurious villa of 279m2 in Rezevici. Three-bedroom villa, decora…
$2,38M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
This luxurious penthouse Preimum Klasa is located on the 11th floor of a beautiful residenti…
$595,071
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Buljarica, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Floor 3/3
text
$828,660
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Montenegro, Budva   The luxurious complex Dukley Gardens. Villa 146m.kv: 2 bedrooms 2 …
$1,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
6 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
A three-story house for sale in an excellent location in Budva.The house is located on Topli…
$443,422
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
The apartment in the newly built complex is for sale. The area of the apartment is 123.74 m…
$168,094
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
9 bedroom house in Boreti, Montenegro
9 bedroom house
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 330 m²
Area: courtyard 189 sq. M.m. + the base of the house is 141 square meters.m. Plot: 330 sq. …
$704,910
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
House for sale in the city of Petrovac, Budva Riviera. The two-storey house with an area …
$299,339
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Krstac, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Krstac, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 434 m²
Floor 2
Sale No. 1705. Sale of an exclusive villa in Rezevici, with a total area of 434m2 on a plot …
$843,770
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
7th floor. The residential complex stands on the coniferous forests covered with coniferous…
$300,496
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Becici, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/2
Sale Becici No. 1309 For sale a house with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a large terrace overl…
$378,506
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Krstac, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Krstac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 261 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale Skocidzewojk 3398. Beautiful villa with sea and mountain views! We present to you t…
$919,492
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
House structure: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a hall-living room with a zoned kitchen, a pool w…
$929,835
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tudorovici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tudorovici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
This luxury villa in Montenegro, located on the shores of the stunning Adriatic Sea, offers …
$3,70M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Petrovac, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
structure Villas: Square: 318m2 Plant: 635M22 Stage: kitchen-living room; 5PALINA; 4-WITH M…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
The services of the Agency for combating the transaction under the key is free for the buyer…
$834,787
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
House in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
House
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 1 204 m²
LAND PLOTS IN THE VILLAGE OF BLIZIKUCE(BLIZIKUCE)Urbanized land plots are offered for saleT3…
$229,392
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

Property types in Budva Municipality

villas
cottages
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go