Houses for sale in Rafailovici, Montenegro

Villa 3 bedrooms in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 310 m²
Brand Riviera, green belt. A new two -storey villa in a pine forest. The buyer is exempted f…
Price on request
5 bedroom house in Rafailovici, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 7
We present to you a unique duplex penthouse apartment of 1,000 m2 in Rafailovići, Budva muni…
Price on request
2 bedroom house in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 2
We offer a unique investment opportunity in the attractive area of Rafailovici, just 50 mete…
$394,963
House in Rafailovici, Montenegro
House
Rafailovici, Montenegro
This charming property, located just 50 meters from the sea in Rafailovići, offers an excell…
$375,375
Villa in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Villa
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Area 198 m²
Stone house for sale in Rafailovici. First line, 3 minutes from the sea. 198m2.Structure: 4 …
$726,147
4 bedroom house in Rafailovici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 100 m²
Magnificent four-story villa, in the medieval style, 80 meters from the beach. Built in the …
$612,646
House in Rafailovici, Montenegro
House
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Property Description Budva, Rafailovichi – Penthouse fo…
Price on request
2 bedroom house in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 7
Penthouse for sale in Rafailovići on the first line, only 20 meters from the sea.It has an a…
$451,387
House in Rafailovici, Montenegro
House
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Property Description Budva, Becici – Penthouse with poo…
Price on request
2 bedroom house in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 188 m²
Floor 6
Penthouse for sale with the most beautiful sea view, on the coast of Rafailovici. The apartm…
$595,542
