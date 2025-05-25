Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
284
Petrovac
85
Becici
75
Sveti Stefan
61
279 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 438 m²
We offer for sale brand new, furnished and ready-to-move villas in a secure complex located …
$1,29M
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
6 bedroom house in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Two stone houses for sale with a swimming pool and sea view in Budva, Reževići.The houses ar…
$449,107
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Inexpensive good house with a sea view on the Budwan Riviera, Rezhevichi. House Square: 150…
$298,306
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Becici, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
D4-379. Modern Villa in BeciciFor sale modern villa in Becici with panoramic sea view . Area…
$612,093
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 14 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 14 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 15
Area 1 184 m²
Three modern villas with stunning sea views in the Komoshevina area of Budva are offered for…
$986,464
5 bedroom house in Zecevo selo, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Zecevo selo, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
D4-393. Beautiful Stone house with Panoramic Sea Views in BudvaFor sale beautiful stone hous…
$536,363
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
For sale, three luxury townhouses located in the peaceful village of Reževići, on the Budva …
$932,324
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 220 m²
The only offer of its kind on the exclusive real estate market of the Budva Riviera is a hou…
Price on request
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 4
A spacious duplex apartment for sale in the center of Budva, Gospostina area. It is located …
$380,888
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
For sale, three luxury townhouses located in the peaceful village of Reževići, on the Budva …
$790,201
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
text
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom house in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
New Luxury Semi-Detached House with Pool and Stunning View of the Adriatic Sea for Sale, loc…
$562,805
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Real Estate, MontenegroFor sale: A luxury villa under construction, located in the exclusive…
Price on request
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
ID-1737 Villa for Sale in a Gated Club Complex on Zavala Peninsula, Budva We offer a …
$1,24M
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
4 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Beautiful and cozy house with an area of 246 m2 in Krymovitsa! Awesome sea view. This two-st…
$285,555
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Blizikuci Budva Riviera. Unique townhouses. Total area: 220 sq. m on a plot of 154 sq. m,…
$681,947
2 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
$261,672
Villa 3 bedrooms in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
A stone house with wonderful sea views in a very quiet location - ideal for those who value …
$375,782
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 420 m²
1,500,000 e Luxury villa with sea view in Blizikuce, Budva. The villa is 420m2 and has…
$1,56M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kamenovo, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kamenovo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Real Estate, MontenegroWe present an exceptional opportunity to purchase a luxurious villa i…
$1,36M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Two unique eco villas in Blizikuci nad Sveti Stefan are for sale. Unique design project of …
$889,050
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Real Estate MontenegroVilla 20:House area: 174m²Plot area: 296m²3 floors:1st floor: Living r…
Price on request
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa in Boreti, Montenegro
Villa
Boreti, Montenegro
Area 170 m²
Villa in Becici with panoramic sea views. Consists of three bedrooms, three bathrooms, livi…
$575,267
3 bedroom townthouse in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2198 Two-story townhouse for sale in Petrovac. City: Petrovac Area: 100 m² Co…
$330,305
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
House 17 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
House 17 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 15
A three-storey house with an area of ​​460m2 is for sale in a fantastic location in Budva. …
$2,27M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2286 Luxury Eco-Villas with Stunning Views of the Budva Riviera for Sale We offer …
$922,978
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
A unique complex of 6 stone villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views in the villag…
$515,359
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
An absolutely new villa in the village of Ivanovichi in the resort district of Bechichi, whi…
$571,111
Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
For sale is a fully equipped villa located on the second line from the sea, in the idyllic t…
$909,584
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 620 m²
Number of floors 3
Three separate buildings are sold in the Budwan Riviera next to Sveti Stefan.   The ma…
$546,062
Property types in Budva Municipality

villas
cottages
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
