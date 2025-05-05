Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of East Attica
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
82
Municipality of Pallini
16
Municipality of Saronikos
11
Vari Municipal Unit
11
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
$1,77M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Voula Nea Kalymnos south of Athens, under construction apartment of 92 sq.m. 2nd floor, on a…
$634,058
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction duplex of 159 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th…
$2,23M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction duplex of 179 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th…
$2,23M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$884,689
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Voula Nea Kalymnos south of Athens, under construction apartment of 92 sq.m. 2nd floor, on a…
$634,058
Leave a request
Apartment in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Area 133 m²
$565,245
Leave a request
Apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 220 m²
A bright top floor, split level apartment with a private landscaped garden, swimming pool an…
$2,30M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$678,433
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Regional Unit of East Attica

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go