Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of East Attica
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
82
Municipality of Pallini
16
Municipality of Saronikos
11
Vari Municipal Unit
11
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
34 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction duplex of 156 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th…
$1,93M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 4
For sale under construction duplex of 124 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$268,242
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$402,318
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Kitsi, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$365,310
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
5 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 280 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 3rd floor and 4th floo…
$1,41M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$307,904
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$167,632
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Lavrio, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Lavrio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$302,686
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$386,185
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 4
For sale under construction apartment of 135 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$1,66M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 131 sq.meters in Attica. The duplex is situated on 1st floor and 2nd floo…
$287,029
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 179 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$1,67M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 219 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$187,874
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Floor 5/6
A magical apartment on 2 levels (5th and 6th floor), in the most beautiful and most expensiv…
$2,97M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
Saronida, Apartment For Sale, 90 sq.m., Floor: 1rst, 1 Level(s), 3 Bedrooms 1 Kitchen(s), 1 …
$225,222
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction duplex of 159 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th…
$2,23M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction duplex of 179 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th…
$2,23M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$365,310
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Palatia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Palatia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$141,949
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Saronis, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 57 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$281,811
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$354,873
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3
Vouliagmeni, Athens Riviera, Apartment For Sale, 72 sq.m., Property Status: Good, Floor: 3rd…
$370,366
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Saronis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 236 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated …
$208,749
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$625,206
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$884,689
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 46 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$260,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 250 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 3rd floor and 4th floo…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 62 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$581,126
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Regional Unit of East Attica

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go