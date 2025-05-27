Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece

2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 135 sq.m. in Attica. The apartment is located on the second floor and …
$672,617
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$615,809
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Properties features in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece

