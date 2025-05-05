Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

9 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Attica, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a roof-top garden close to all necessary infrastructure, Aharnes, Greece …
$324,951
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence near the beach, Voula, Greece We offer apartments with terraces and gardens, …
$479,374
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence in a quiet area, Drosia, Greece We offer duplex apartments with private swimm…
$606,169
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence with gardens in the quiet and green area of Kryoneri, Attica, Greece …
$571,218
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of apartments with private swimming pools, Gerakas, Attica, Greece We offer apa…
$481,232
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 6
New residential complex in Voula, Greece We offer apartments with terraces. The three-level…
$1,87M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Attica, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 8
New residence with a garden and a parking close to the center of Athens, Aharnes, Greece We…
$326,038
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Attica, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Attica, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence close to the center of Aharnes, Greece We offer apartments with storerooms, b…
$180,408
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with twi swimming pools at 70 meters from the sea, Vouliagmeni, Greece The reside…
$1,05M
Leave a request

