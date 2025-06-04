Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Paiania Municipal Unit, Greece

2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment for sale of 90 square meters in Attica. The apartment is located on the second flo…
$217,418
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment for sale of 90 square meters in Attica. The apartment is located on the third floo…
$191,099
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$174,305
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$198,311
