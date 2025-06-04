Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Lavreotiki Municipal Unit, Greece

4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Lavrio, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Lavrio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 83 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$289,198
3 bedroom apartment in Lavrio, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Lavrio, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment for sale of 110 square meters in Attica. The apartment is located on the third flo…
$331,848
2 bedroom apartment in Lavrio, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Lavrio, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale apartment of 83 sq.m in Attica. The apartment is located on the third floor and con…
$291,797
3 bedroom apartment in Lavrio, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Lavrio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$328,892
Properties features in Lavreotiki Municipal Unit, Greece

