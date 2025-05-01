Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Region of Crete, Greece

Municipality of Apokoronas
17
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos
60
Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit
52
Municipality of Platanias
10
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 432 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa in Crete with 2 Pools & Jacuzzi – €294K for 1/6 Ownership At owners.gr, with the co…
$334,651
Agency
OWNERS Proptech S.A
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/3
For Sale: Newly Built 147m² Villa on a Private 600m² Plot with Sea Views in Chersonissos, Cr…
$833,608
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale Villa in village of Crete. This villa of 220 sq. meters can be seperated into 2 sma…
$1,12M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa for sale in Crete. The villa consists of ground floor and first floor, it is 280sqm on…
$2,24M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,36M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 rooms in Vlichada, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Vlichada, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale villa of 200m2 in Rethymnon Prefecture. The villa has light-filled interi…
$656,002
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor -1/2
For Sale: Modern 2-Storey Villa with Private Pool in Rethymno, CreteLocation:Rethymno, Crete…
$429,953
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 li…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists …
$518,429
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fodele, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fodele, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor -1/3
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (138sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
$524,564
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Floor 1/3
For Sale: Newly Built 151m² Villa on a Private 600m² Plot with Sea Views in Chersonissos, Cr…
$894,040
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale, a luxurious key ready villa on the beach at Heraklion, Crete. This 4 bed…
$1,79M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Amazing Sea View House / Villa Chania Crete Greece Property   Villa of 100 sqm for sal…
Price on request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 s…
$2,61M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kournas, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kournas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$387,974
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Αlmyrida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Αlmyrida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 25
Project of stone villa with pool Stay in touch with nature, immerse yourself in a friendl…
$954,639
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$500,997
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Αlmyrida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Αlmyrida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 366 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern luxury villa, is an exquisite new development with a large swimming pool, overlooki…
$3,81M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Floor 2/1
Offered for sale is luxurious villa with a private swimming pool, in Chersonissos area, Hera…
$2,24M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Skaleta, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Skaleta, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 3
Offered For Sale: Charming Villa in the Rethymno Prefecture, Crete!This distinctive stone-bu…
$527,317
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, three storey villa of 268sqm in Hersonissos region. The villa has frontage on an a…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (151sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
$1,10M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 2
On a large plot of 4.351, 80 sq.m. 2 identical stone villas were erected, one of which was s…
$924,099
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Gortys, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Gortys, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in Crete. There are: solar panels for water heating, a firep…
$735,715
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Festos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. Villa consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 living ro…
$1,30M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 3 storerooms. G…
$949,917
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa for Sale in Heraklion, Crete, GreeceThis exceptional villa, nestled in the tran…
$1,08M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale: Villa in Voro, Gouves, Heraklion, CreteDiscover luxury and tranquility in this uni…
$924,161
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Galatas, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Galatas, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, livi…
$938,520
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 1
Elegant 3-Storey Villa with Panoramic Views in Crete – 510 sq.m.Nestled in an idyllic locati…
$1,35M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

