Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Region of Crete, Greece

Municipality of Apokoronas
17
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos
60
Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit
52
Municipality of Platanias
10
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Αlmyrida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Αlmyrida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 366 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern luxury villa, is an exquisite new development with a large swimming pool, overlooki…
$3,81M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone villa with pool and sea view A modern and fully equipped new villa near the traditi…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chorafakia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chorafakia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
Altera Pars Project is located in the touristic area of Tersana Village, 30 minutes drive fr…
$596,391
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Máleme, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Máleme, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 2
This project was build in 2019 and consist from two 2 identical stone villas,  on the big le…
$924,099
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Region of Crete, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go