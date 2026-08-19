Villas for sale in District of Festos, Greece

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Villas in Municipality of Festos, Greece

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Mires Municipal Unit
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5 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Festos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Festos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
🏡 Residence A6 – Aelia Ammoudara Residences in Agios Nikolaos, Crete, Greece. Modern 1…
$680,351
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Festos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
🏡 Residence A4 – Aelia Ammoudara Residences in Agios Nikolaos, Crete, Greece. Modern 10…
$901,739
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Festos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 195 m²
🏡 Aelia Ammoudara Residences – Villa A2 in Agios Nikolaos, Crete. Size: 195 m²…
$1,57M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Festos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
A newly built villa is for sale within walking distance from the sea, in Ammoudara, Lassithi…
$448,570
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Festos, Greece

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with Swimming pool
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