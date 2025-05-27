Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Vrachasi Municipal Unit, Greece

11 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 114 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of one…
$306,668
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 192 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of a l…
$432,071
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale: Luxury villa in a panoramic location, Lassithi Prefecture, Crete, Greece This exce…
$1,11M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage of 100 square meters on the island of Crete. The first floor consi…
$313,508
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 380 sq.m. on the island of Crete under construction. The ground f…
$1,09M
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 288 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale stone detached house with a total area of 288 sq.m. for ground floor and basement, …
$855,021
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 85 square meters on the island of Crete. The first…
$125,403
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 114 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$292,551
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 192 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$412,181
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists…
$1,04M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor 3/1
For Sale: Exquisite Villa in a Panoramic Location, Lassithi Prefecture, Crete, GreeceThis ex…
$1,06M
Properties features in Vrachasi Municipal Unit, Greece

