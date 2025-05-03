Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece

Villa 4 bedrooms in Skaleta, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Skaleta, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 3
Offered For Sale: Charming Villa in the Rethymno Prefecture, Crete!This distinctive stone-bu…
$527,317
Villa 4 bedrooms in Gerani, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, 2 s…
$925,815
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A fully furnished two-story villa of 209 sq.m. for sale in Giannoudi, Rethymno, set in a lus…
$964,950
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kato Valsamonero, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kato Valsamonero, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
$1,16M
Villa 6 rooms in Adele, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Adele, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious 6-Bedroom Villa with Pool and Olive Grove Near Rethymno, CreteIntroducing an excep…
$1,24M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,36M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Prines, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Prines, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 212 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of living room, on…
$436,242
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a villa in Rethymnon Perfecture. Aunique 450m2 stone-built Villa, designe…
$1,63M
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
The property is located at the edge of a beautiful south west Cretan village and sits on a s…
$2,58M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kastellos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kastellos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$1,02M
