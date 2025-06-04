Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Neapoli Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Neapoli Municipal Unit, Greece

15 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale dilapidated housing, 1-storey cottage with an area of 99 square meters on the islan…
$286,076
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$445,520
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage of 65 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of on…
$160,203
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 120 square meters on the island of Crete. The firs…
$97,266
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of a l…
$505,782
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale dilapidated housing, 2-storey cottage of 130 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The firs…
$183,089
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive 3-Storey Luxury Villa with Panoramic Views of Spinalonga – CreteThis exceptional 6…
Price on request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 60 square meters on the island of Crete. The cotta…
$160,203
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 278 m²
Floor -2
For sale 3-storey villa of 278 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one be…
$1,72M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 278 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 278 sq.meters in Crete. Basement consists of one bedroom, one sho…
$1,69M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale dilapidated housing, 1-storey cottage with an area of 177 square meters on the isla…
$223,139
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of a l…
$470,652
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 …
$2,00M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 s…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$478,774
Properties features in Neapoli Municipal Unit, Greece

