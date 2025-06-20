Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Tylissos Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Tylissos Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 582 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 582 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists…
$858,348
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 582 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 582 sq.m. on the island of Crete under construction. The ground f…
$860,511
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 120 square meters on the island of Crete. The cott…
$2,77M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Two-storey house for sale in Heraklion, Crete Discover this magnificent three-storey house l…
$807,378
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tylissos Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go