Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chania
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Chania, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 li…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 …
$969,024
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Amazing Sea View House / Villa Chania Crete Greece Property   Villa of 100 sqm for sal…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of 4 b…
$3,08M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 3 storerooms. G…
$949,917
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
A detached house in the center of Chania is an ideal investment opportunity! In the heart of…
$148,204
Leave a request

Properties features in Chania, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go