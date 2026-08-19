Villas for sale in District of Sitia, Greece

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Villas in Municipality of Sitia, Greece

;
Sitia Municipal Unit
8
Sitia
3
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8 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sfaka, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sfaka, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 440 m²
For sale luxury Villa 440sq.m with a plot of 5000sq.m in eastern Crete. The villa consists o…
$3,29M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mochlos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mochlos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 550 m²
This villa is a unique property, completed to the highest standards of both construction an…
$4,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Sitia, Greece
Villa
Sitia, Greece
Area 650 m²
Luxury villa of 650 sq.m in the center of Sitia, near the traditional port. It consists of a…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa in Sitia, Greece
Villa
Sitia, Greece
Area 200 m²
For sale 2 storey Villa in Crete. The villa is 200 sqm, built in 2019. It also has 140sqm of…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Mochlos, Greece
Villa
Mochlos, Greece
Area 288 m²
Luxury Sea View Villa in Mochlos, Crete Located in the picturesque village of Mochlos, o…
$1,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Sfaka, Greece
Villa
Sfaka, Greece
Area 440 m²
Proposed sale of the construction of the villa with area 400 sq.m with a land size of 4020 s…
$2,93M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Property Code: HPS5461 - Villa FOR SALE in Sitia Mochlos for € 3.500.000 . This 550.00 sq. …
$4,03M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sitia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 179 m²
For Sale Luxury Seafront Villa – Sitia, Crete Private Seafront Luxury Villas Complex wi…
$2,15M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipality of Sitia, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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