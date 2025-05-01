Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas for sale in Region of Crete, Greece

3 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 432 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa in Crete with 2 Pools & Jacuzzi – €294K for 1/6 Ownership At owners.gr, with the co…
$334,651
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A fully furnished two-story villa of 209 sq.m. for sale in Giannoudi, Rethymno, set in a lus…
$964,950
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious seafront villa for sale in Agios Nikolaos, Crete. It spans a total of 248 m² acros…
$4,94M
