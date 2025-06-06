Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Ierapetra Municipal Unit, Greece

25 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale two luxury villas with a total area of 400 sq.m., including basements, with panoram…
$2,45M
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Two luxurious villas for sale with a total area of 400 sq.m., including the basements, offer…
$2,43M
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 510 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale an under construction complex of 3 villas of 170sq.m each on 2,000sq.m plot. The vi…
$3,64M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 155 square meters on the island of Crete. The firs…
$443,933
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 311 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 311 square meters on the island of Crete. The grou…
$671,592
Villa 6 rooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa and 3 ground floor apartments within the plot in Koutsounari! The 20…
$1,94M
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale an under construction villa of 170sq.m with 770sq.m plot of exclusive use. The vill…
$1,21M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. Villa consists of 6 bedrooms, 2 living ro…
$1,31M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale dilapidated housing, a 2-storey cottage of 150 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The fi…
$216,275
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 312 m²
Floor 1/1
Beautiful villa for sale on the southwestern coast of Crete, 2 km from the city of Ierapetra…
$791,112
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 142 m²
Two beautiful villas 2000m from the sea. The properties are sold off plan, with a ready buil…
$770,238
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 120 square meters on the island of Crete. The cott…
$236,765
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale dilapidated housing, 1-storey cottage with an area of 68 square meters on the islan…
$85,372
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 170 m²
For sale an under construction villa of 170sq.m with 770sq.m plot of exclusive usage. The vi…
$1,12M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of one…
$682,975
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 192 square meters on the island of Crete. The firs…
$603,294
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 142 m²
Two beautiful villas 1000m from the sea. The properties are sold off plan, with a ready buil…
$770,238
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 188 m²
Floor 1/1
The three-storey house has a total area of 188 square meters. m. The ground floor currently …
$398,402
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale beautiful detached villa on the south-west coast of Crete, 2 kms from the town and …
$727,331
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 200 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The villa consists of 6 bedroom…
$1,37M
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/1
Two beautiful villas 1000m from the sea. The properties are sold off plan, with a ready buil…
$837,782
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
Price on request
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 510 m²
For sale an under construction complex of 3 villas of 170sq.m each on 2.000sq.m plot. The vi…
$3,35M
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 340 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-storey villa and 3 apartments on the ground floor on a plot in Kutsunari! The 200…
$2,11M
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/1
Two beautiful villas 2000m from the sea. The properties are sold off plan, with a ready buil…
$837,782
Properties features in Ierapetra Municipal Unit, Greece

