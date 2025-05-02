Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Gouves Municipal Unit, Greece

9 properties total found
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxurious 4-Story Seafront Villa in Heraklion, Crete – Just 10 Meters from the Beach!Experie…
$1,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, li…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 bedrooms in Kato Gouves, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 4-storey villa, consisting of a ground floor separated from the rest of the house…
$1,76M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
For Sale: Unique Detached House with Private Pool – Skotino, Heraklion, CreteDiscover this e…
$571,929
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a villa of 450 sq. m in Heraklion. It is an impeccably designed luxurious…
$3,22M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, one …
$602,545
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 570 m²
Property Code: HPS506 - Villa FOR SALE in Gouves Center for € 1.200.000 . This 570 sq. m. f…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale: Villa in Voro, Gouves, Heraklion, CreteDiscover luxury and tranquility in this uni…
$924,161
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor 3/1
Luxurious Villa for Sale in the Countryside of Heraklion, Crete!We are pleased to present a …
$1,77M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

