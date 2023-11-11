UAE
Villas for sale in District of Heraklion, Greece
69 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Agies Paraskies, Greece
6
3
410 m²
4
For sale a lovely villa with a private pool, located in Heraklion, Crete. This410sq.m.home, …
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
4
3
132 m²
1/3
Suggested for sale, a lovely villa with a private pool in Chersonissos, Crete. Located in a …
€420,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
3
3
250 m²
Property Code: HPS4280 - Villa FOR SALE in Foinikas Ammoudi for €1.500.000 . This 250 sq. m.…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
5
5
500 m²
Property Code: HPS4278 - Villa FOR SALE in Foinikas Ammoudi for €2.200.000 . This 500 sq. m.…
€2,20M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Panormos, Greece
4
94 m²
1
For sale are offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimmin…
€380,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
5
5
500 m²
Property Code: HPS4244 - Villa FOR SALE in Foinikas Ammoudi for €1.850.000 . This 500 sq. m.…
€1,85M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agia Pelagia, Greece
1
500 m²
1/4
Offered For Sale:Discover the epitome of luxury living in Agia Pelagia, Heraklion, Crete, wi…
€1,71M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agia Pelagia, Greece
7
8
788 m²
Property Code: HPS4240 - Villa FOR SALE in Gazi Ligaria for €5.500.000 . This 788 sq. m. fur…
€5,50M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
1
379 m²
-1/3
For Sale: Unparalleled Luxury Beachfront Villa of 379m2 in Chersonissos, CreteDiscover the e…
€3,15M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
1
347 m²
-1/3
For Sale: Unparalleled Luxury Beachfront Villa of 347m2 in Chersonissos, CreteDiscover the e…
€2,85M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agia Pelagia, Greece
7
3
384 m²
1/3
Offered for sale a lovely villa with a private pool, located in Heraklion, Crete.This 383sq.…
€499,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Amoudara, Greece
4
250 m²
1
For sale a lovely villa with a private pool, located in Heraklion, Crete. This 250sq.m. home…
€499,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool
Kato Gouves, Greece
3
135 m²
1
Offered for sale a Newly Built Semi-Detached Villa with Private Pool in Heraklion, Crete!We …
€450,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool
Kokkini Chani, Greece
3
135 m²
1
Offered for sale a Newly Built Semi-Detached Villa with Private Pool in Heraklion, Crete!We …
€450,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool
Kato Gouves, Greece
3
132 m²
1
Offered for sale a Newly Built Semi-Detached Villa with Private Pool in Heraklion, Crete!We …
€450,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view
Vasilies, Greece
4
197 m²
1
Offered for sale a Charming Villa with Private Pool in Heraklion, Crete.Presenting a delight…
€850,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kounavi, Greece
4
194 m²
1
Offered for sale a Charming Villa with Private Pool in Heraklion, Crete.Presenting a delight…
€650,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Skepasti, Greece
4
98 m²
1
For sale are offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimmin…
€350,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agia Pelagia, Greece
4
252 m²
1
Suggested for sale, a luxurious key ready villa on the beach at Heraklion, Crete. This 4 bed…
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Fodele, Greece
8
400 m²
1
For sale villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace. The owners will be leaving t…
€1,65M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with furnishings
Gournes, Greece
1
480 m²
1
Suggested for sale, a lovely, stunning 4-story villalocated JUST 10 meters from the sandy be…
€1,80M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
4
2
140 m²
2
Suggested for sale, a lovely villa with a private pool in Chersonissos, Crete.Located in a p…
€349,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
2
2
500 m²
3
Suggested for sale a luxury villa in the Municipality of Hersonissos, Crete. It is located i…
€2,40M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Analipsi, Greece
3
128 m²
1
Suggested for sale, is a lovely villa of 128m2 with a private pool in Gouves area, Crete.Loc…
€349,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Patsides, Greece
8
4
550 m²
4
For sale 4-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one bedroom, one…
€1,75M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Rogdia, Greece
4
250 m²
1
For sale is a luxury 4-bedroom villa, of 250 sq.m. overlooking the city of Heraklion, in Cre…
€1,05M
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
3
1
83 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 83 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room w…
€390,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
4
2
200 m²
Property Code: HPS330 - Villa FOR SALE in Rethimno Center for €650.000. This 200 sq. m. Vill…
€650,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Heraklion, Greece
6
687 m²
1
For sale a luxury villa of 687 sq.m. with 5 bedrooms, in Heraklion, Crete. It is built on a …
€2,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Sivas, Greece
5
3
250 m²
1
Luxury villa 250 sq.m. for sale in Pitsidia, south Heraklio. The villa with four bedrooms wa…
€1,28M
Recommend
