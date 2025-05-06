Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

Corfu
6
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
25
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
18
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
17
Show more
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
52 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 152 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$417,497
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kornata, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kornata, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonett…
$80,464
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basemen…
$443,591
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1…
$245,280
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. S…
$260,677
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
For sale maisonette of 78 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground flo…
$191,839
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 9 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 9 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Number of floors 3
Unfinished building 840 sq.m in the area of Ag. Panteleimon with unlimited sea and mountain …
$1,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$151,343
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-b…
$203,530
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 10 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 10 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
Detached house 750sqm on two levels inside a 9 acre estate. It is in the stage that you see …
$412,288
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Gouvia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$469,684
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Vytina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Vytina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 102 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$174,912
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pelekas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pelekas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1s…
$156,561
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Gimari, Greece
Townhouse
Gimari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 146 sq.m with a plot of 534 sq.m in Tritsi area.The property consists…
$268,212
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$229,624
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kokkini, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kokkini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. S…
$1,32M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Riglia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Riglia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 131 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground fl…
$282,117
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Derbeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Derbeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground fl…
$282,117
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basemen…
$469,684
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Romanos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Romanos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$198,311
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 161 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. S…
$292,248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-base…
$720,183
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basemen…
$271,373
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$234,842
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-b…
$469,684
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 rooms in Liapades, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Liapades, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level. …
$146,124
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 330 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basemen…
$553,184
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
A building for sale on the main road consisting of a ground floor 440 sq m shop. Basement 44…
$1,41M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$365,310
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go