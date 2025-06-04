Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kassopaia Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Kassopaia Municipal Unit, Greece

4 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 135 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale townhouse area of 135 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The townhouse is located on 2 l…
$366,177
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. S…
$357,616
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Agnitsini, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Agnitsini, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette area of 146 square meters with a plot of 534 square meters in the area o…
$274,633
Townhouse in Gimari, Greece
Townhouse
Gimari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 146 sq.m with a plot of 534 sq.m in Tritsi area.The property consists…
$268,212
