Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Lefkimmi
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Municipal Unit of Lefkimmi, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Lefkimmi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lefkimmi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$346,435
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Lefkimmi, Greece
Townhouse
Lefkimmi, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a townhouse of 90 sq.m in Lefkimmi village, in the south of Corfu. Lefkimmi is one…
$123,068
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Lefkimmi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lefkimmi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor -1/3
Townhouse of 150 sq.m. on the island of Corfu is for sale. The townhouse is located on 3 lev…
$364,253
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Lefkimmi, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Lefkimmi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a townhouse of 90 square meters in the village of Lefkimmi in the south of the i…
$125,212
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Lefkimmi, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go