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Townhouses for sale in Municipal Unit of Velos, Greece

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3 bedroom townthouse in Nerantza, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nerantza, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$230,238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Velos, Greece

with Mountain view
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