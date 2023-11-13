Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece

8 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Paralia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€130,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Diminio, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Diminio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€350,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Laliotis, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Laliotis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€235,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Laliotis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Laliotis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. T…
€170,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Pass, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Pass, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 162 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€350,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Diminio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Diminio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€299,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Paralia, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€450,000
Properties features in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
