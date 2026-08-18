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Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece

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Municipal Unit of Sikyona
13
Kiato
7
Townhouse Delete
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13 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Kiato, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 173 m²
For sale maisonette of 173 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground f…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Laliotis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Laliotis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Kiato, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom townthouse in Kiato, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-bas…
$288,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Laliotis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Laliotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 162 m²
For sale maisonette of 162 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Kiato, Greece
Townhouse
Kiato, Greece
Area 169 m²
For sale maisonette of 169 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has one level. A mag…
$366,020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Townhouse in Kiato, Greece
Townhouse
Kiato, Greece
Area 105 m²
Townhouse of 105 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula is for sale. The townhouse is located on…
$314,205
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Kiato, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 196 m²
For sale maisonette of 196 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Kiato, Greece
Townhouse
Kiato, Greece
Area 58 m²
For sale townhouse area of 58 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula. The townhouse is located o…
$172,970
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Laliotis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Laliotis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 302 m²
For sale maisonette of 302 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Basement…
$480,602
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Laliotis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Laliotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 198 m²
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground f…
$389,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Laliotis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Laliotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 130 m²
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has one level. …
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Laliotis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Laliotis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. S…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece

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with Swimming pool
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