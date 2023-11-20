Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal Unit of Vocha
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Municipal Unit of Vocha, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Vrachati, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Vrachati, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 147 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€280,000

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Vocha, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir