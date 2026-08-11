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Townhouses for sale in Municipal Unit of Corinth, Greece

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23 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 149 m²
For sale maisonette of 149 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A luxurious 98 sq m maisonette with a courtyard and parking, in a quiet area of ​​Corinth, i…
$347,609
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$426,661
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-ba…
$696,618
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. Ground …
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
For sale maisonette of 134 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground fl…
$395,537
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 220 m²
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-base…
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 152 m²
For sale maisonette of 152 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-ba…
$732,039
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 271 m²
For sale maisonette of 271 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 234 m²
For sale maisonette of 234 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 336 m²
For sale maisonette of 336 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 149 m²
For sale maisonette of 149 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 242 m²
For sale maisonette of 242 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-ba…
$560,837
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 185 m²
Fully Renovated 2-Level Maisonette with Private Garden, Sea View, Pool & Gym 📍 Location:…
$613,968
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 lev…
$218,431
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 290 m²
For sale maisonette of 290 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 230 m²
For sale maisonette of 230 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground fl…
$327,056
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Corinth, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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