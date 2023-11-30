Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Municipal Unit of Antirrio, Greece

Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Platanite, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Platanite, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has one level. The ow…
€165,000
Leave a request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Platanite, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Platanite, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€450,000
Leave a request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Ano Platanitis, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Ano Platanitis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The gro…
€195,000
Leave a request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Mir