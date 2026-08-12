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Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece

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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Valimi, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Valimi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
For sale maisonette of 65 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground fl…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece

with Mountain view
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