Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal Unit of Solygeia
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Municipal Unit of Solygeia, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. T…
€250,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 158 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€389,000

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Solygeia, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir