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Townhouses for sale in Municipal Unit of Solygeia, Greece

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4 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 4 levels. …
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 135 m²
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground f…
$292,904
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sophiko, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sophiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground f…
$265,659
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Townhouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 740 m²
Complex This impressive housing complex for sale is located in Pefkali, Corinthia , an …
$909,146
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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