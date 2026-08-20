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Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece

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5 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
For sale maisonette of 161 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 4 levels. …
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
For sale maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$371,923
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 4 levels. …
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3…
$277,467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$277,467
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece

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