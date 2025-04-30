Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

14 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 765 m²
Floor 1/1
An excellent corner ground floor apartment available for sale, ideal for those who seak rela…
$156,640
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Flogita, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Flogita, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor…
$147,172
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
Holiday Living in a quiet location on the outskirts of Paliouri. The building built in 1989 …
$505,277
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Spectacular summer living plus business, this home is 400 sq meters plus 200 meters gallery …
$1,05M
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Investment opportunity in the vibrant town of PEFKOHORI which is a popular summer destinatio…
$432,525
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Skioni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Susan Jameson Real Estate is delighted to announce a new development getting underway, bring…
$214,066
2 bedroom apartment in Fourka, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Fourka, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment living, summer home for sale in the town of Kalandra with 65 sq meters of living a…
$98,835
3 bedroom apartment in Polygyros Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floo…
$187,874
1 bedroom apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
$159,119
2 bedroom apartment in Polychrono, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/3
This property is located in one of the busiest resorts of the peninsula of Cassandra. Everyt…
$143,331
2 bedroom apartment in Kalandra, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
$120,030
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Flogita, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Flogita, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
$140,905
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
$178,808
3 bedroom apartment in Kriopigi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
Spacious 3 Bedroom Apartment With Super Large Patio. Dream living in the thriving town of…
$148,838
