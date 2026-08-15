Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chalkidiki Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments

Split level flats and apartments in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

;
Kassandra Municipality
12
Municipality of Nea Propontida
3
Pallini Municipal Unit
3
Kassandra Municipal Unit
9
Show more
Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
22 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a key ready, fully furnished maisonette located in the beautiful area of Kassand…
$250,602
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
For sale: two-level apartment of 80 m² in Nikiti, Sithonia, just a few minutes from the sea.…
$325,305
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Nea Flogita, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Nea Flogita, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a modern maisonette located on the ground floor in the sought-after area of Moud…
$409,472
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment A46, measuring 93 sq.m., in Kallithea, Halkidiki, is an exceptional opportunity fo…
$312,497
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Discover this beautiful two-level duplex located in the charming coastal village of Nikiti, …
$325,776
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: Key ready maisonette located on the ground floor in the desirable area of Sithonia…
$433,259
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
TekceTekce
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
For sale: Modern maisonette under construction, offering 80 m² of comfortable living space o…
$329,853
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
For sale: two-level apartment of 75 m², located on the second and third floors. The second …
$267,601
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette under construction in the peaceful area of Kassandra, Sani This bright a…
$341,227
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Kallithea, Greece
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale is a stylish maisonette with 40 m² of internal space, located on the top floor (2/2…
$228,031
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a maisonette under construction, located in the pleasant area of Pallini. With a…
$648,331
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a charming maisonette offering 225 m2 of internal space in the sought-after area…
$546,768
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment A24, with a total area of 88 sq.m., is a prime example of contemporary architectur…
$324,223
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Nea Flogita, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Nea Flogita, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in the desirable area of Moudania, Flogita, this under-construction maisonette offer…
$223,322
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Nea Fokea, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: A beautifully renovated, key-ready maisonette located in the sought-after area of …
$631,270
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a key ready, modern maisonette offering 90 m² of comfortable living space. Built…
$261,607
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale is a modern maisonette currently under construction in the scenic area of Kassandra…
$267,295
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover this key ready, modern maisonette offering an internal space of 62.60 m2. Located o…
$250,602
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Spectacular summer living plus business, this home is 400 sq meters plus 200 meters gallery …
$1,05M
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY WITH A PRIME LOCATION!!! Situated on the beachfront from the sea in a…
$310,994
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
bomo nikiti apartments – This is a magnificent complex, consisting of 38 apartments, locat…
$300,404
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Investment opportunity in the vibrant town of PEFKOHORI which is a popular summer destinatio…
$432,525
Leave a request

Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go