Seaview Apartments for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Kassandra Municipality
300
Kassandra Municipal Unit
154
Municipality of Nea Propontida
152
Pallini Municipal Unit
146
65 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Chaniotis, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/2
Location –  Chaniotis  ( 100m from the sea )   Second floor apartment with a breathtak…
$281,237
2 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 765 m²
Floor 1/1
An excellent corner ground floor apartment available for sale, ideal for those who seak rela…
$156,640
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Moles Kalybes, Greece
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Moles Kalybes, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
Dream living in front of the beach with 2 apartments in total of 148 sq.m. in total.  The ap…
$878,537
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Enjoy panoramic ocean views from this functional 3-level mission-style home ideal for a larg…
$723,749
1 bedroom apartment in Toroni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
Semi-basement apartment of 45 sqm in front of the sea in Toroni (Halkidiki). It consists of …
$77,432
2 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY WITH A PRIME LOCATION!!! Situated on the beachfront from the sea in a…
$322,850
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Skioni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale duplex of 135 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on 2nd flo…
$260,936
2 bedroom apartment in Chaniotis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
This lovely, recently semi-renovated apartment, offers sea views towards Sithonia and beachf…
$427,017
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale old construction apartment of 55 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment i…
$240,061
1 bedroom apartment in Sozopole, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Sozopole, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor…
$162,696
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Spectacular summer living plus business, this home is 400 sq meters plus 200 meters gallery …
$1,05M
1 bedroom apartment in Sozopole, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Sozopole, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the ground fl…
$151,661
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 49 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
$141,949
2 bedroom apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor -2/2
For sale apartment of 103 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment has 2 levels. Bas…
$294,344
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
$215,178
2 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Welcome, Home!  Enter this 50 m  home and be greeted by a  living room & kitchen and walk ou…
$358,250
2 bedroom apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale duplex of 98 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on 1st floor…
$250,021
1 room apartment in Psakoudia, Greece
1 room apartment
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the sea opens…
$87,169
2 bedroom apartment in Sozopole, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Sozopole, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
For sale duplex of 76 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on semi-basement and s…
$219,648
2 bedroom apartment in Paliouri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Fabulous country maisonette with a prime location, and private parking. , with beautiful sto…
$167,968
2 bedroom apartment in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$195,571
3 bedroom apartment in Stratonike, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Stratonike, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale old construction apartment of 143 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is …
$273,320
2 room apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 1
Residential complex consisting of three levels, with an attic, terraces and verandas. The fi…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 46 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
$135,687
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 51 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
$151,343
2 bedroom apartment in Skala Fourkas, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 69 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartmen…
$547,599
2 bedroom apartment in Fourka, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$313,123
1 bedroom apartment in Polychrono, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 44 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$164,280
2 bedroom apartment in Skala Fourkas, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 77 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartmen…
$536,424
2 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$344,435
