Studios for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/2
The studio is located in Neos Marmaras village in front of the sea. The studio is on the 1st…
€80,000
2 room Studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pefkochori, Greece
2 room Studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Apartments for sale in the tourist town of Pefkohori are only 60 m from the sandy beach. Ide…
€170,000
Studio apartment 5 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Studio apartment 5 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 138 m²
Complex with 5 studios for rent is located in the center of Polychrono village 200 meters fr…
€420,000

