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Studios for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

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Municipality of Nea Propontida
11
Nea Kallikrateia
7
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14 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
The new building with apartments is located 300 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikrat…
$103,762
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Studio apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/1
Introducing a luxurious studio in an under construction project located in Halkidiki, Greece…
$148,083
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
The new built house is located in Delfinia beach area in the surroundings of Kallikratia vil…
$184,454
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nea Irakleia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nea Irakleia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of three blocks A-B-C    Block (A) It is developed on a vertical pl…
$99,979
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
The studio is located in a popular tourist Nea Kallikratia 250 meters from the sandy beach. …
$92,303
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
The studio is located in a popular tourist Nea Kallikratia 650 meters from the sandy beach. …
$86,534
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Psakoudia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Psakoudia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
The studio is located in Psakoudia village 500 meters from the beach. The studio is located …
$161,407
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Studio apartment 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Studio apartment 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 333 m²
The complex is located in the surroundings of Vourvourou village 450 meters from the sea. Th…
$1,90M
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
The new building with apartments is located 500 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikrat…
$103,841
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
This studio is located in the surroundings of Nea Moudania town 450 meters from the nice san…
$103,841
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/3
Welcome to our new construction project! We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journ…
$97,627
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Studio apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/1
Introducing a new project in Halkidiki, Greece, offering luxurious studio living with amazin…
$119,606
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nea Flogita, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nea Flogita, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
The new building with apartments is located only 150 meters from the beach in Flogita. The e…
$137,301
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Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Apartments for sale in the tourist town of Pefkohori are only 60 m from the sandy beach. Ide…
$188,327
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Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

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