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Residential properties for sale in Cologne, Germany

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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Cologne, Germany
1 bedroom apartment
Cologne, Germany
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 4
Full description:new building year of completion 2024 2 rooms (1 bedroom) apartment area 7…
$554,273
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 11 bedrooms in Cologne, Germany
Villa 11 bedrooms
Cologne, Germany
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Peace and comfort combined with excellent infrastructure, first-class educational institutio…
$2,16M
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