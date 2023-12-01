Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. Bad Homburg vor der Hoehe

Residential properties for sale in Bad Homburg vor der Hoehe, Germany

4 room apartment in Bad Homburg vor der Hoehe, Germany
4 room apartment
Bad Homburg vor der Hoehe, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 4-room apartment in a new project in the resort suburb of Frankfurt in Main -. Bad …
€1,05M
per month
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
7 room house with parking, with balcony in Bad Homburg vor der Hoehe, Germany
7 room house with parking, with balcony
Bad Homburg vor der Hoehe, Germany
Rooms 7
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern "smart house" with a central location in the resort town of Bad Homburg. Number o…
€1,85M
per month
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
