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Residential properties for sale in Bad Homburg vor der Hohe, Germany

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4 properties total found
4 room apartment in Bad Homburg vor der Hohe, Germany
4 room apartment
Bad Homburg vor der Hohe, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 4-room apartment in a new project in the resort suburb of Frankfurt am Main - Bad H…
$1,13M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
4 bedroom apartment in Bad Homburg vor der Hohe, Germany
4 bedroom apartment
Bad Homburg vor der Hohe, Germany
Bedrooms 4
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 4-room apartment in a new project in the resort suburb of Frankfurt on Main - Bad H…
$1,22M
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7 room house in Bad Homburg vor der Hohe, Germany
7 room house
Bad Homburg vor der Hohe, Germany
Rooms 7
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
A modern smart home with a central location in the spa town of Bad Homburg. Number of r…
$1,95M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 7 bedrooms in Bad Homburg vor der Hohe, Germany
Villa 7 bedrooms
Bad Homburg vor der Hohe, Germany
Bedrooms 7
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern smart home with a central location in the spa town of Bad Homburg. Number of roo…
$2,15M
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