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Residential properties for sale in Hanover, Germany

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apartments
6
6 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Hanover, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Hanover, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 6
This well-maintained 1-room condominium is located in the Hannover suburb of Langenhagen, cl…
$172,718
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
2 bedroom apartment in Leinhausenpark, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Leinhausenpark, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 4
New 2-bedroom apartment in an attractive quarter of Hanover - Wasserstadt Limmer. Modern hou…
$499,622
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Condo 2 rooms in Hanover, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Hanover, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 4
New 2-room apartment in an attractive quarter of Hannover - Wasserstadt Limmer. Modern hou…
$464,181
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 14, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
14, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 6
This well-maintained 1-room condominium is located in the suburb of Hanover - Langenhagen, n…
$185,906
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1 room studio apartment in Hanover, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Hanover, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
1-room apartment with a terrace in the central area of ​​Hannover - Nordstadt. Classic high…
$329,245
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 6, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
6, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
1-bedroom apartment with a terrace in the central district of Hanover - Nordstadt.Classic hi…
$354,383
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