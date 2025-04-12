Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Mettmann, Germany

1 property total found
1 room apartment in Mettmann, Germany
1 room apartment
Mettmann, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 8/11
Apartment for sale in Mettmann. The house was built in 1972, the apartment area is 36 m2.…
$75,249
