Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Germany

Munich
17
Frankfurt
9
Dusseldorf
8
Hamburg
4
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 10 bedrooms in Gustow, Germany
Multilevel apartments 10 bedrooms
Gustow, Germany
Rooms 105
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 3
gro ß es, quiet natural foundation ü 2 Str ä nden (including 1 gr ö ß erer, Sch ö ner bathin…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Germany

condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Germany

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go