Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. Munich
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Munich, Germany

condos
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
26 properties total found
1 room apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
€299,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771 avanisimov@gmail.com
2 room apartment in Munich, Germany
2 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 4
€470,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
1 room studio apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
The apartment is located on the ground floor of a small residential complex of 20 apartments…
€350,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
1 room apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 5
This spacious apartment of about 46 m ² is located on the 5th floor of a well-kept house bui…
€500,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
Condo 3 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious 3-room apartment in the central prestigious area of Munich with large ceilings with…
€1,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
Condo 2 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 4
€470,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
Condo 3 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 5
3 bedroom apartment in Munich with two balconies and with bright rooms. In the apartment:…
€825,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
3 room apartment in Munich, Germany
3 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern apartment on the 4th floor with a terrace facing southwest, located in a small, very …
€610,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
Condo 2 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 5
Well-maintained 2-room apartment in good condition in Munich. The apartment is located on …
€510,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
3 room apartment in Munich, Germany
3 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 4
The perfect combination of comfort and quality of life: a 3-room apartment with a balcony an…
€890,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
3 room apartment in Munich, Germany
3 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 6
€1,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
Condo 2 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 6
This quiet and spacious 2-room apartment with a balcony is located just a few minutes from L…
€620,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
1 room studio apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 5
Compact 1-room apartment with a balcony in Munich in the immediate vicinity of the English G…
€349,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
1 room apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Modern Apartment above the roofs of Munich The timeless design, a well thought-out room c…
€599,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79112529002 Ms91125290002@gmail.com
4 room apartment in Munich, Germany
4 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 4
The apartment convinces with the proximity to the Isar, with brightness, thanks to floor-to…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79112529002 Ms91125290002@gmail.com
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Munich, Germany
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 3
This extraordinary penthouse with spectacular views over the Ammersee is located in an exclu…
€3,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79112529002 Ms91125290002@gmail.com
3 room apartment in Munich, Germany
3 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 225 m²
Timeless elegance and modern attributes were decisive in furnishing this extraordinary jewel…
€3,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79112529002 Ms91125290002@gmail.com
5 room apartment in Munich, Germany
5 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 5
An absolutely exceptional one-of-a-kind property presents itself in one of the most beautif…
€3,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79112529002 Ms91125290002@gmail.com
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Munich, Germany
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 5
City residence with high living comfort The light-flooded apartment presents itself luxur…
€4,87M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79112529002 Ms91125290002@gmail.com
3 room apartment in Munich, Germany
3 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 3
Characteristics Number of garages / parking spaces one Heating underfloor heating Year …
€1,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79112529002 Ms91125290002@gmail.com
3 room apartment in Munich, Germany
3 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 8
Characteristics Free with 03/31/2021 Heating heated floor Year built 2021 Floor 8 R…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79112529002 Ms91125290002@gmail.com
5 room apartment in Munich, Germany
5 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
Characteristics Number of garages / parking spaces one Free with by agreement Year bu…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79112529002 Ms91125290002@gmail.com
1 room apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
To your attention is an apartment with a panoramic terrace and winter garden Living area: 1…
€1,10M
Leave a request
6 room apartment in Munich, Germany
6 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Buying real estate is something special. With its own real estate, set the course for the fu…
€2,50M
Leave a request
5 room apartment with furniture, with garden, with internet in Munich, Germany
5 room apartment with furniture, with garden, with internet
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 5
Area 307 m²
These beautiful apartments occupy the whole ground floor of the building in the prestigious…
€3,80M
Leave a request
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Munich, Germany
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Munich, Germany
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Luxurious villa located in the prestigious urbanization of Deesa de Campoamor, Mile Palmeras…
€5,50M
Leave a request

Properties features in Munich, Germany

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir