Apartments for sale in Munich, Germany

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Apartments in Munich, Germany

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38 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Munich, Germany
1 bedroom apartment
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/6
Rent per year: 15,120 euros (quarter leased).In 2022, the apartment was repaired.It is possi…
$600,841
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Condo 3 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 5
3-room apartment on the ground floor of an apartment building in the central area of ​​Munic…
$1,01M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 4
1-room apartment in good condition in the central area of ​​Munich. Individual plumbing in t…
$501,524
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
1 room apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
$435,612
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Munich, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 2
$1,31M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Munich, Germany
3 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 4
Furnishing - Fully furnished apartment (optional) - High-quality interior design with atten…
$1,26M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
TekceTekce
2 room apartment in Munich, Germany
2 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
ETW Nr. 107,      1-Zimmer, ca. 45 qm Wohnfläche ,  3. OG  EUR 579.000,-- ETW Nr. 1,     2,…
$705,139
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 room studio apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 3
1-room attic apartment with a roof terrace is located on the 3rd floor in a house in the dis…
$664,811
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 bedroom apartment in Munich, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 6
3-room spacious apartment with a balcony in a new house in Munich - Pasing district. In the …
$1,50M
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1 bedroom apartment in Munich, Germany
1 bedroom apartment
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 5
This spacious apartment of about 46 m2 is located on the 5th floor of a well-kept house buil…
$580,956
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Condo 2 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 5
Well-appointed 2-room apartment in good condition in Munich. The apartment is located on t…
$550,540
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
1 bedroom apartment in Munich, Germany
1 bedroom apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
To your attention is an apartment with a panoramic terrace and winter garden Living area: 1…
$1,09M
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1 bedroom apartment in Munich, Germany
1 bedroom apartment
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 6/6
Spacious 1-room apartment in Munich on the street Landsberg Strasse. 6 floor of a monolithic…
$338,963
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3 bedroom apartment in Munich, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 5
3-room apartment in Munich with two balconies and bright rooms.In the apartment: Exclusive b…
$958,577
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3 room apartment in Munich, Germany
3 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 4
The ideal combination of comfort and quality of life: 3-room apartment with balcony and gues…
$960,746
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 3 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious 3-room apartment in a central prestigious area of ​​​​Munich with large ceilings wi…
$1,40M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 bedroom apartment in Munich, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale 2-level apartment in Munich with equipped kitchen. On the lower floor of the apartm…
$1,98M
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Munich, Germany
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Buying real estate is something special. With its own real estate, set the course for the fu…
$2,47M
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3 bedroom apartment in Munich, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 4
The perfect combination of comfort and quality of life: a 3-room apartment with a balcony an…
$1,03M
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3 bedroom apartment in Munich, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious 3-room apartment in the central prestigious area of Munich with large ceilings with…
$1,51M
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1 room studio apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 5
Compact 1-room apartment with balcony in Munich in close proximity to the English Garden. …
$377,714
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
The apartment is located on the first floor of a small residential complex of 20 apartments.…
$377,822
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Munich, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
The apartment is located on the first floor of a small residential complex of 20 apartments.…
$406,669
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1 room apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 5
This spacious apartment of approximately 46 m² is located on the 5th floor of a well-kept ho…
$539,745
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment in Munich, Germany
2 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 4
This bright and comfortably designed 2-room apartment is located on the 3rd floor of a well-…
$507,361
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 2 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 6
This quiet and spacious 2-room apartment with balcony is located just a few minutes from Leo…
$669,284
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
apartment area 38.1 m2 floor 1 (EG) Hausgeld: 160 Euro 1 parking space rented ou…
$326,611
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 bedroom apartment in Munich, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern apartment on the 4th floor with a terrace facing south-west, is located in a small, v…
$708,766
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3 room apartment in Munich, Germany
3 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale 2-level apartment in Munich with an equipped kitchen. On the lower floor of the…
$1,84M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
2 bedroom apartment in Munich, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 6
This quiet and spacious 2-bedroom apartment with a balcony is located just minutes from Leon…
$720,385
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