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Residential properties for sale in Erkrath, Germany

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apartments
3
3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Erkrath, Germany
2 room apartment
Erkrath, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartment for sale in 40699 Erkrath. Apartment area 64 m2. Year of construction: 1975.…
$236,431
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1 room apartment in Erkrath, Germany
1 room apartment
Erkrath, Germany
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1
Full description:flat sanitized in 2023quarterHigh floor 1 floor (EG)rooms - 1Hausgeld: 127 Euro
$87,388
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Erkrath, Germany
2 room apartment
Erkrath, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
2 large and beautiful lakes nearby! Area of ​​the apartment is 64 m2 Year of construct…
$240,316
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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